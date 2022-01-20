Paris to name a place in honor of Hrant Dink

The City of Paris will name a place after the slain Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, Deputy Mayor Arnaud Ngatcha has announced.

“The City of Paris will pay tribute to him by naming a place in his honor in the 13th arrondissement,” Ngatcha said in a Twitter post on the 15th anniversary of Dink’s assassination.

Nous commémorons aujourd'hui la disparition du journaliste turco-arménien #HrantDink, assassiné à #Istanbul il y a 15 ans. Prix @oxfamnovib pour la liberté d'expression, la Ville de @Paris lui rendra hommage en dénommant une place en son honneur à #Paris13. pic.twitter.com/VnQdkCwLVP — Arnaud Ngatcha (@ANgatcha9) January 19, 2022

Hrant Dink was assassinated 15 years ago in front of the Sebat Building which used to house the Agos Newspaper. Thousands of people commemorated him and demanded justice on Wednesday, January 19.