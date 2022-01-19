Ten cutting-edge creators selected as 2022 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellows

Creative Armenia and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) have announced that ten cutting-edge creators have been selected as 2022 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellows. Now entering its fourth year, the Fellowships program is an exclusive opportunity for the discovery, development, and promotion of rising talents across the arts. A year-long package of support includes funding, mentorship, industry connections, and personalized consulting toward career breakthrough.

The selected 2022 Fellows are: filmmaker and producer Anzhela Frangyan (Artsakh); writer Aram Mrjoian (United States); curator and art historian Armen Yesayants (Armenia); photographer Biayna Mahari (Armenia); filmmaker Christine Haroutounian (United States); composer and audio artist Esmeralda Conde Ruiz (United Kingdom); filmmaker and producer Inna Sahakyan (Armenia); cinematographer and visual artist Suren Tadevosyan (Armenia); composer and musician Van Sarkissian (Armenia); and curator and art historian Vigen Galstyan (Armenia).

“The 2022 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellows represent our largest and most diverse cohort yet,” said AGBU Central Board Member Ani Manoukian. “We are honored to play our role in bringing their voices and visions to the world.”

Creative Armenia’s founding director Garin Hovannisian added, “Together with the eighteen alumni of the Fellowships program, the ten 2022 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellows will become a force of creation and a source of pride for the Armenian people.”

As the 2022 Fellows step in, the 2021 Fellows — curator Nairi Khatchadourian; media artist and landscape architect Aroussiak Gabrielian; filmmaker Emily Mkrtichian; bass player and composer Noah Garabedian; writer Olivia Katrandjian; composer and musician Bei Ru; illustrator and animator Arevik d’Or ​ ​— take on the role of creative ambassadors for Armenia, leading and mentoring a new wave of artists.

Now in its historic fourth term, Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships program is a collaboration of Creative Armenia and AGBU, which entered into a strategic partnership in 2018. Creative Armeniais a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talents across the arts.

AGBU, a trusted non-profit organization across the diaspora for over a century, has opened many doors for talented Armenians through such offerings as university-level performing arts scholarships, summer internships, and professional programs such as the Musical Armenia Program (MAP) and Sayat Nova International Composition Competition—all under the aegis of the AGBU Performing Arts Department (PAD) established in the United States in 2012 and in Europe in 2016. Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talents. Its founding advisory board includes Serj Tankian, Eric Esrailian, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Bogosian, Carla Garapedian, Simon Abkarian and Michael Aram