Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit he region, Armenian FM says

The Minsk Group Co-Chairs are expected to visit the region, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

He said the issue has been discussed for a while, but the visit has been postponed for different reasons.

Commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that the activity of the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship will be oppressed, the Foreign Minister said: “This is not the first time the Azerbaijani leadership is making non-constructive statements, which hampers the discussion of existing issues in a more constructive atmosphere and search for solutions meeting everyone’s interests.

“Although Azerbaijan has been stating for a year that the Nagorno Karabakh issue has been solved, we have seen that the world disagrees with the stance. Evidences of that are the statements by a number countries at the OSCE Ministerial in Stockholm that the Nagorno Karabakh issue exists and that it should be solved within the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. This is the only format with an internationally recognized mandate to search for a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” the Foreign Minister stated.