Armenia, Cyprus reach agreements on military-technical cooperation

Armenia and Cyprus have reached a number of agreements on further cooperation in military-technical sphere.

A delegation led by the Chief of General Staff of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus, Lieutenant General Democritos Zervakis arrived in Armenia on January 18.

After the official welcoming ceremony held on January 19 in the administrative complex of the RA Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Democritos Zervakis met with the Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to regional security and military cooperation. The Cypriot side was briefed on the situation after the 44-day war and the challenges in the region.

The directions of cooperation aimed at strengthening the combat effectiveness of the armed forces of the two countries in order to effectively meet the existing challenges were also discussed. The parties attached importance to both bilateral and trilateral Armenia-Cyprus-Greece cooperation initiated in 2019, within the framework of which a number of events have already been implemented in 2021.

The delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus was received by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan. The Defense Minister thanked the Cypriot side for its clear position on the Artsakh issue and for its support in the international arena, reaffirmed the positions of the Armenian side on the Cyprus issue and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The RA Minister of Defense stressed the importance of bilateral military-technical cooperation, expressed the readiness of the Armenian side to resume the work of the intergovernmental commission.

Lieutenant General Democritos Zervakis reaffirmed the readiness of the Cypriot side to develop cooperation in all directions and initiate new areas.

During the meeting, a number of agreements on further cooperation were reached, which will be implemented this year.

The delegation led by Lieutenant General Democritus Zervakis visited the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and visited a number of military units of the RA Ministry of Defense.