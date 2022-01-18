Armenia willing to proceed to solving real issues: Rubinyan on talks with Turkey

Armenia has always declared it is ready for normalization of relations with Turkey and opening of the border without preconditions, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan told reporters today.

Rubinyan, who is Armenia’s special representative for normalization with Turkey, said “Armenia is sincere in its approaches and expects Turkey to demonstrate a similar constructive approach.”

“The first meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere, but how the process develops depends on Turkey’s constructive stance, the level of its sincerity and willingness,” Rubinyan said.

“It is the wish of the Armenian side to engage in substantive talks, because we are interested in solving real issues, and first of all the opening of the border,” Rubinyan said.