President Sarkissian visits Armenian pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates President Armen Sarkissian was hosted in the Armenian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai World Exhibition Center.

President Sarkissian toured the pavilion, got acquainted with the exhibitions presented. At Expo 2020 in Dubai, Armenia presents the Ethnotech concept, introducing the country’s ethnic features of Armenia and its technological ambitions.

The director of the pavilion Lilit Hakobyan briefed the President on the exhibition, the visits to the pavilion and the business contacts.

The President emphasized Armenia’s participation in this international exhibition, expressing hope that it will give an opportunity not only to establish new business relations, but also to become a platform for experience and exchange of knowledge.

President Sarkissian also visited the pavilion of the United Arab Emirates, hosting Expo 2020, got acquainted with the exhibitions, and left a note in the book of honored guests.