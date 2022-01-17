Armenia interested in long-term cooperation with UAE companies: President Sarkissian meets Mubadala CEO

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, President Armen Sarkissian met with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Executive Director of Mubadala Investment Company.

Mubadala Investment Company manages a diversified asset portfolio of investments in the United Arab Emirates and abroad. The company mainly operates and invests in high technology, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, real estate, infrastructure, education, science and is represented in more than 50 countries. Assets managed by Mubadala are valued at $243 billion. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala also has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.

President Sarkissian once again expressed his gratitude to Masdar, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, for its readiness to implement a 400 MW project in the field of renewable energy in Armenia. The President praised the effective cooperation of “Masdar” company and the State Interests Fund of Armenia on the implementation of the “Ayg-1” program.

The possibilities of making large-scale investments in alternative energy, as well as in other spheres, were discussed at the meeting. President Sarkissian noted that Armenia is interested in the possible presence of Emirati companies in other spheres of our country’s economy and is ready for long-term cooperation.