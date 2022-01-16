Katlyn Chookagian defeats Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 46

Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian defeated Brazilian Jennifer Maia, the #4 ranked fighter in their weight class, at UFC Vegas 46. Chookagian (17-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) cruised to a dominant unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over Jennifer Maia with all judges scoring the fight 30-27 in favor of Chookagian, per MMAJunkie, Zartonk Media reports.

Katlyn Chookagian’s victory at UFC Vegas 46 ties her with Valentina Shevchenko for the most wins in flyweight history with 8.

With the win, Chookagian has now won three in a row since her failed October 2020 bid against former champion Jessica Andrade. Since 2019, Chookagian has only lost to Andrade and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

This win against another ranked fighter, all but confirms a rematch with Krgyz champion Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight championship.

“Since I started, the goal has always been to be UFC champion. If there’s any girls in the top 10 that I haven’t fought, I will fight them or I will fight them again. Whatever I have to do,” Chookagian commented in her post fight interview.