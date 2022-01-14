Two citizens of Armenia die as elevator falls in Moscow’s President Hotel – TASS

The men who died as a result of falling of an elevator in the President Hotel in Moscow were citizens of Armenia, a source at the law enforcement bodies told TASS.

“Both men who died as result of the fall of the elevator are citizens of Armenia,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

On Thursday evening it was reported that an elevator in the President Hotel fell, killing two people. Both victims are workers, they were engaged in the repair of the elevator intended for hotel staff. The preliminary cause of the emergency is a safety violation.