European Championships: Armenian ice dancers qualify for free dance

Armenian ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx Senecal took the 14th place in the Rhythm Dance at the European Figure Skating Championships under way in Tallinn, Estonia.

The pair qualify for the final stage of the competition, which will take place on Friday, January 14, at 13:35 Estonia time (15:35 Yerevan time).

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the lead in the ice dance competition. Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 87.89 points, just ahead of Russian teammates Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin with 86.45.

Italian pair Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are in third place with 83.35 points. The free dance is Saturday.