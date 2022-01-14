Armenia to play friendlies against Montenegro and Norway

The Armenian National team will play a friendly against Montenegro on March 24. The match will be held at Hanrapetakan (Republican) Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan and will kick off at 8 pm local time.

The two national teams faced each other twice during WC 2018 qualifying group. The Armenian side made a memorable comeback in Yerevan, winning the match 3:2. Montenegro won the other match in Podgorica with a score of 4:1.

The Armenian national team will then face Norway on March 29 in an away match in Oslo.