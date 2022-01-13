US expresses concern over deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for return of detainees

The US Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has expressed concern over reports of incidents between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, resulting in casualties.

“We express condolences to families of those killed and call on the sides to deescalate, including by withdrawing troops, demarcating the border, and returning detainees,” the Bureau said in a Twitter post.

Three Armenian soldiers were killed , two others were wounded as the Azerbaijani side undertook a fresh attack in the eastern direction of the line of contact.