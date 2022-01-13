Resident of Armenia’s Tegh community handed over to Russian peacekeepers

Surik Matevosyan, 53, a resident of Tegh community of Syunik region, has been handed over to the Russian peacekeepers. The head of Tegh community Davit Ghulunts confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

“We are waiting for the Russians to bring our citizen to Tegh,” he said, adding that the 340 sheep belonging to him have not been returned, the negotiations in that direction continue.

Ghulunts added that he is not sure about the details, but according to his information, Matevosyan had crossed to the Azerbaijani side after losing his way.

According to Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, at around 3:30 pm, he was approached by four Azerbaijani servicemen. The Ombudsman says he was taken away by force.