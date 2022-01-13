OSCE should strengthen efforts to help establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus – Zbigniew Rau

The OSCE should strengthen efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said as he presented the Programme of the Polish OSCE Chairmanship 2022.

“Following the cessation of hostilities in and around Nagorno Karabakh, we have to renew and strengthen our efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and promoting prosperous development in the region,” Mr. Rau stated.

He noted that the Polish chairmanship will pay a special attention to improving the security situation in the OSCE area, especially by contributing to finding peaceful solutions to regional and protracted conflicts.

“The OSCE is well positioned to help mitigate the existing disputes, while fully respecting various points of view, providing that all interested parties approach the dialogue in good faith,” the Chairman-in-Office said.

He stressed that it is time to put humanitarian considerations into the center of attention.

“Behind any protracted conflict there are people that suffer the most. It is our obligation, as the OSCE to protect and support the weakest, civilians, women and children from consequences of conflicts. To effectively ease their plight, we must be guided as much by political consideration as by moral imperatives. The OSCE will not succeed unless we recommit ourselves to human rights, values of freedom and democracy and reprojection of power by good practices rather than resorting to threats of using military means,” the Chairman-in-Office stated.