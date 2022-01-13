Innovative Ideas Generation Center to be established in Yerevan

An Innovative Ideas Generation Center for gifted children and young people will be established in Yerevan.

The government decided today to hand over the territory located at 4 Arshakunyats Avenue owned by the Republic of Armenia to the National Bridge: Strengthening of infrastructure and Development of Human Potential NGO with the right of gratuitous use for a period of 5 years.

The goal of the organization is to develop and test scientific-educational programs, innovative teaching models, to create an “Innovative Ideas Generation Center” for gifted children and young people.

The NGO also plans to import a certain number of ambulances, fire engines and buses from the US.