CSTO Defense Ministers adopt decision on withdrawal of peacekeepers from Kazakhstan

The Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) signed a joint decision on the return of military contingents from Kazakhstan, the Organization’s secretariat said.

During a special meeting today, the ministers discussed the results of the peacekeeping operation in the republic, as well as issues of ensuring regional security and improving mechanisms for rapid response to emerging threats.

The meeting, which was held in a videoconference format, was attended by the Ministers of Defense of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov, the Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO Takhir Khairuloev and the Commander of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO in Kazakhstan Andrei Serdyukov.