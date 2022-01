President Armen Sarkissian met with the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

The meeting focused on the external and internal challenges facing the country. President Sarkissian expressed his concern over the recent provocations by the Azerbaijani armed forces and the continuing belligerent Azerbaijani rhetoric.

The interlocutors also referred to the role of parliamentary diplomacy and attached importance to more active and effective activity in that sphere.