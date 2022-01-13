Armenian DM receives newly appointed commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, and the newly appointed Commander of the Russian Federation Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh, Major General Andrey Volkov.



The Minister of Defense congratulated Major-General Andrey Volkov on assuming the new post and wished him success in his peacekeeping mission.

The parties praised the efforts of the Russian Federation to stabilize the military-political situation in the region, as well as the process and effectiveness of the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on regional security issues.