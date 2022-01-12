People devote third of waking time to mobile apps

People are spending an average of 4.8 hours a day on their mobile phones, according to app monitoring firm App Annie, the BBC reports.

In 2020, UK regulator Ofcom found similar amounts of time spent, although its research included watching TV.

App Annie’s report indicates that apps were downloaded 230 billion times in 2021, while $170bn was spent.

TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide, with users spending 90% more time there compared to 2020.

“The big screen is slowly dying as mobile continues to break records in virtually every category – time spent, downloads and revenue,” said chief executive of App Annie, Theodore Krantz.

The monitoring firm predicted that, by the second half of this year, TikTok would surpass 1.5 billion monthly active users.

The average time spent on mobile apps was four hours and 48 minutes, up 30% from 2019, App Annie’s State of Mobile report indicated.

This was calculated across ten markets, including India, Turkey, the US, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Canada.

Users in Brazil, Indonesia and South Korea surpassed five hours per day.

Of that time, seven out of every 10 minutes was spent on social, photo and video apps, with TikTok leading the way, the report suggested.