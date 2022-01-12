Pashinyan, Putin discuss the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by telephone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the progress of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said.

“Taking into account Armenia’s chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an exchange of views was held on the course of the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan. The effective coordinated actions of the peacekeeping contingent contributing to the normalization of the situation in the republic, were noted,” the press service said.

In addition, Putin and Pashinyan discussed the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and implementation of the agreements enshrined in the statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

The Russian President and the Armenian Prime Minister agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the Kremlin added.