OSCE concerned about renewed clashes between Armenian, Azerbaijani forces

The Polish OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office expresses deep concern about “renewed clashes along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and that this violence resulted in casualties.”

“We call to refrain from the use of force and to continue the meaningful political dialogue initiated recently. Poland as the OSCE Chair is committed to working with partners to renew and strengthen efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and promoting sustainable development in the region,” the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said in a statement.

“We support the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in this regard. We also reiterate our strong support for the continuing work of the Personal Representative of the Polish OSCE Chair-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk,” the statement reads.