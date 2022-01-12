Armenian Ambassador, Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea discuss perspectives of decentralized cooperation

Armenian Ambassador to the UK Varuzhan Nersesyan met with the Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea Cllr Gerard Hargreaves.

During the meeting, the possibilities of cooperation and implementation of various programs in different spheres, in particular, in the spheres of culture, tourism and education were discussed.

Varuzhan Nersesyan noted that Kensington and Chelsea Borough is among the most important regions in terms of Armenian presence in London, taking into account the fact that the Armenian Embassy has been located here since its opening. It is also home to two Armenian churches.

The Ambassador presented to the mayor his vision of the development of the Armenian-British relations, noting that he would be happy to implement various initiatives through joint efforts.

Varuzhan Nersesyan highlighted the importance of the decentralized cooperation between the Armenian and British municipalities and the encouragement of the projects to enhance them.

Cllr Hargreaves, in his turn, presented to the Ambassador the events taking place within the framework of Kensington and Chelsea, noting that he would be glad to witness a greater Armenian presence and involvement.