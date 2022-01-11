Armenian FM briefs US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State on recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

The interlocutors congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of the development of the Armenian-American dialogue, based on common values ​​- democracy, rule of law and protection of human rights.

The sides stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and the need for a full resumption of work in this area. Humanitarian issues that need to be addressed urgently were discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan attached importance to the statement of the US Department of State Bureau on Europe and Eurasia on the release of prisoners of war, clarification of the fate of the missing, exchange of remains.

Ararat Mirzoyan informed about the recent violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and highlighted the importance of taking steps to defuse the situation.

The interlocutors touched upon the process of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

The situation in Kazakhstan was also discussed during the telephone conversation. Minister Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side on the issue.

The parties touched upon other issues of regional and international security.