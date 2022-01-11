Armenia extradites wanted U.S. citizen

Pursuant to ongoing collaboration and strong partnerships, the United States and Armenian Law Enforcement Authorities and Prosecutors successfully extradited a wanted U.S. Citizen from Yerevan, Armenia to the U.S. on January 10, 2022.



Following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice, a U.S. citizen was arrested in August 2021, by Armenian Police in Yerevan, Armenia. This operation was a result of the investigative efforts by the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). The subject is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for charges pertaining to child abuse in the United States.



The extradition of this fugitive was made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Marshals Service International Investigations Branch, the FBI Legal Attaché in Tbilisi, and the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.

“International cooperation is crucial to combat transnational crime,” said U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne M. Tracy. “We appreciate our longstanding partnership with the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office and Armenian law enforcement institutions that allowed us to apprehend and extradite the individual. This is the fifth time that we worked with our Armenian partners to return a fugitive to the United States to face charges.”

The fugitive subject will face charges in a U.S. court. The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a U.S. court of law.