Tensions have not decreased in CSTO area of ​​responsibility, Armenian PM says

The tension in the area of ​​responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has not decreased, and the countries of the organization continue to face new types of threats, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the online summit of CSTO heads of state.



“Unfortunately, we must state that there is no decrease in tension in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility, and we continue to face new types of threats. In the recent past, we ourselves faced the emergence of foreign terrorists and fighters in our region, “he said.

Pashinyan stressed the high level of mutual understanding between the countries of the organization in resolving the situation in Kazakhstan.

He stated that strengthening the CSTO crisis response mechanisms is one of the key tasks of Armenia during the presidency of the organization.

“Colleagues, it should be noted that among the key priorities of our chairmanship is the strengthening of the organization’s crisis response mechanisms and strengthening the relevant structures and mechanisms of the organization,” he said.