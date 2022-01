Magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit 9 km southwest of the city of Kapan in Armenia’s Syunik, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The quake was registered by the local seismic protection service at 23:18 (19:19 Greenwich time).

The earthquake measured 3-4 in the epicenter. It was felt in the cities of Kapan, Kajaran and Mekhri.