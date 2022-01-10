Home | All news | Politics | CSTO leaders discussing the situation in Kazakhstan PoliticsTop CSTO leaders discussing the situation in Kazakhstan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 10, 2022, 12:03 Less than a minute The leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are discussing the situation in Kazakhstan. The online session has been organized by Armenia, which currently chairs the organization. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 10, 2022, 12:03 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print