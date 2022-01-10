Azerbaijan’s “peace-loving” statements have nothing to do with its real terrorist and expansionist goals – Artsakh MFA

The “peace-loving” statements of the Azerbaijani authorities have nothing to do with the real terrorist and expansionist goals of that country towards Artsakh, the Armenian people and the region., Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On January 10, the Azerbaijani side once again grossly violated the ceasefire regime, targeting civilians and civilian objects of Martuni region’s Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities as well as the Nakhichevanik community of Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh.

“Such actions are a manifestation of the anti-Armenian and Nazi policy pursued at the state level in Azerbaijan, which once again proves that the “peace-loving” statements of the Azerbaijani authorities have nothing to do with the real terrorist and expansionist goals of that country towards Artsakh, the Armenian people and the region,” the Ministry said.

“Ever since the cessation of hostilities, Azerbaijan’s aggressive behavior has been in gross violation of all the agreements reached, the norms of international law and principles of humanity and has an aim to intimidate the people of the Republic of Artsakh and disrupt the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that “with such steps Azerbaijan cannot shake the determination of our people to live in Artsakh, for which any status within Azerbaijan is absolutely unacceptable.”

“We will continue to develop and strengthen our homeland,” the Ministry concluded.