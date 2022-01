Azerbaijanis throw stones at Armenian car near Shushi

Azerbaijanis hit the Armenian driver’s car with stones on the Shushi section of Stepanakert-Goris highway, Artsakh’s Police inform.

On January 10 a 30-year-old resident of the city of Vanadzor reported the incident to Kashatargh regional police department.

He said his Nissan Tida was hit by stones on Stepanakert-Yerevan highway, near Shushi.

As a result, the front part of the car was damaged.

Probe into the incident is under way.