Armenian FM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss situation in Kazakhstan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated his counterpart on Poland taking over the chairmanship of the OSCE, assuring that Armenia will support the efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the OSCE area of ​​responsibility.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Zbigniew Rau discussed the situation in Kazakhstan. Minister Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side on this issue, reflected in the January 6 statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that according to the official application of Kazakhstan, based on the Collective Security Treaty and the Charter of the Organization, as well as the CSTO Peacekeeping Agreement, the CSTO Collective Security Council decided to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time to protect strategically important facilities.

Touching upon regional security issues, the Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the support of Poland, as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, for the co-chairs’ efforts aimed at a comprehensive settlement of the conflict based on known principles and elements.

The interlocutors referred to the solution of urgent humanitarian issues, in particular, the work carried out for repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees.