Armenian figure skaters are preparing for the European Championships to be held in Tallinn, Estonia, the Armenian National Olympic Committee informs.

A total of 123 athletes will participate in the tournament that kicks off on January 12.

Armenia will be represented by Slavik Hayrapetyan and Tina Karapetyan – Simon Sénécal ice dancing pair.

In September 2021 the pair booked a berth to the Olympic Games in Beijing.