Armenia introduces health pass for access to public spaces

From January 22 Armenia will introduce a health pass for visitors of a number of public spaces, including public catering facilities, hotels, gyms, libraries, museums, theaters, concerts, cinemas and other cultural organizations.

Citizens will be required to present either a proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the past 72 hours.

A certificate of negative result of a COVID-19 rapid antigen detection test approved by the World Health Organization taken within 24 hours will also give access to the above-mentioned places.

The requirement does not apply to persons under 18, who present an identification document, pregnant women (if they present a medical document issued by the doctor), those who have a documented exemption from vaccination.

Those infected with Covid-19 will also be exempt from the above requirements for 90 days after the positive test result, if they present a relevant certificate.