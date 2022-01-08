No explosives found after bomb alert at Embassies of Armenia and Belarus in Moscow

No explosives were found after a bomb alert at the Armenian and Belarusian Embassies in Moscow, TASS reports, quoting sources at law-enforcement bodies.

Unknown people reported about a threat of an explosion at the Embassies of Armenia and Belarus in Moscow, demanding the withdrawal of troops from the territory of Kazakhstan, the source said.

The day before, both Embassies had received e-mails with demands to withdraw troops from Kazakhstan.

The buildings were examined, no explosive devices or explosives were found.

The Collective Security Organization (CSTO) has sent peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan to help stabilize the situation in the country after a request from the President of Kazakhstan.