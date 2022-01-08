Armenian Russian boxer Arest Sahakyan dies after ten days in coma

Armenian Russian boxer Arest Sahakyan died after ten days in coma, his relative Svetlana Petrosyan told TASS.

Sahakyan missed a blow to his head at a tournament in Tolyatti in December. He was taken to hospital, but didn’t regain consciousness.

Based on the results of the MRI, doctors decided to have an operation, which was very difficult, but successful, Svetlana Petrosyan said.

“But then there was a cerebral edema. He stayed in a coma for 10 days and never came to his senses,” she said, adding that the athlete died on January 7.

Sahakyan was 26, he was a professional boxer, and was also an MMA fighter. He will be laid to rest in his homeland Armenia, next to his father’s grave.