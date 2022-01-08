Armenia to organize CSTO summit, Pashinyan tells Putin

The Armenian side will organize the summit of CSTO leaders in videoconference format, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin reports.

Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan, which moves towards normalization, during phone conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko..

The leaders expressed support to the Kazak President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s proposal to hold a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the near future in the format of a video conference. Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian side, as the chairman of the CSTO, will organize this event.

in an earlier phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold a meeting of leaders of CSTO member states in the coming days.