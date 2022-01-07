CSTO soldiers not involved in combat operations in Kazakhstan, authorities say

The peacekeeping contingent of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan is not involved in military operations, it is responsible for protecting state facilities, first deputy head of the presidential administration of Kazakhstan Dauren Abaev told Khabar-24 TV.

“A peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO countries has been deployed. This is a peacekeeping mission,” Abayev said.

He noted that the CSTO peacekeepers will ensure the security of government facilities.

He said the special forces of Kazakhstan – “Arystan”, “Arlan”, “Berkut”, as well as the Ministry of Defense – are carrying out the “combat part of the operation to clean up Almaty of terrorists.”

Abayev noted that as a result of the operation all administrative buildings in the city has been “cleared of terrorists.,” adding that “many militants have been liquidated and detained. Now their identities are being established.”

He noted that now law and order have been restored in all regions of the country, the situation has been stabilized.

Late on Thursday the Armenian government decided to allow the participation of an Armenian subdivision in the peacekeeping operations in Kazakhstan.