Armenian peacekeepers in Kazakhstan will be tasked with protecting strategic facilities – MFA

Armenian peacekeepers in Kazakhstan will be tasked with protecting the facilities of strategic importance, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

He noted that the government is not planning to evacuate its citizens from Kazakhstan at the moment.

The Spokesperson quoted the Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan as saying that there are no casualties among the Armenian population.

Late on Thursday the Armenian government decided to allow the participation of an Armenian subdivision in the peacekeeping operations in Kazakhstan.

Mass protests started in Kazakhstan on Jan 2 in the western town of Zhanaozen after the government lifted price caps for liquefied petroleum gas. Protests then spread across the country, leading to the resignation of the government. Ex-president Nursultan Nazarbaev stepped down as Security Council Chairman.