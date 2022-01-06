President of Artsakh attends Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Feast of Holy Nativity

On 6 January Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with the republic’s top leadership and representatives of the Supreme Command Staff of the Defense Army partook in the Divine Liturgy served by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ held in Gandzasar Monastic Complex