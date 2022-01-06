Georgian President visits Armenian Church on Christmas

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili expressed her congratulations to the Armenian Apostolic Church and its parishioners on the occasion of their celebration today of Christmas and Epiphany Day, from the Sub Gevork Church of Tbilisi.

She stated, “Merry Christmas and Happy Epiphany to one of the oldest Christian denominations, the Armenian Apostolic Church and its parishioners in Georgia and around the world. May this day bring peace, health and prosperity to each of you and may you celebrate this great celebration of light and goodness many times.”