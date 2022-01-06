CSTO peacekeeping forces deployed to Kazakhstan

The collective peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have been sent to Kazakhstan, the advanced units from the Russian contingent have already begun to fulfill their tasks, the CSTO secretariat informs.

“In accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council, adopted on January 6, 2022, the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation,” the CSTO declared.

It was noted that the peacekeeping forces include subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

“The main tasks of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO will be the protection of important state and military facilities, assistance to the law-enforcement forces in stabilizing the situation in Kazakhstan,” the CSTO stressed.