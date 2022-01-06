Armenia following with concern the events unfolding in Kazakhstan – MFA

Armenia is following with concern the military clashes in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The reports about the penetration of terrorist groups is alarming. We strongly condemn violence, we are convinced that it cannot be a way to solve political problems,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“We believe that steps need to be taken to prevent further clashes, to restore the atmosphere of tolerance necessary for peaceful political processes in the country, including peaceful rallies, and for the exercise of the right to freedom of expression,” it added.

CSTO troops will be deployed to help stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan. The announcement was made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who chairs the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The protests were first sparked by rising fuel prices but have broadened to include political grievances.

President Tokayev accused foreign-trained “terrorist gangs” of being behind the unrest.