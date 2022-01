Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey to meet in Moscow on January 14 – MFA

The first meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey will be held on January 14 in Moscow, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informed.

No further details were provided.

Armenia will be represented by Ruben Rubinyan, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Turkey has appointed Serdar Kilic, former Ambassador to the US, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalization of ties with Armenia.