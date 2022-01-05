Armenia to introduce Covid health pass

The Armenian government intends to introduce Covid health pass. A relevant order by the Minister of Health will be issued on January 10.

Under new rules it will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result to visit public places.

The order will enter into force 15 days after it is issued to give businesses time to prepare.

“The order will be published on Monday. When visiting public catering venues, theaters, concerts, citizens must present either a PCR test result made within 72 hours, or a rapid test result or a vaccination certificate,” Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said at the government sitting today.