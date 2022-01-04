Armenian State Symphony Orchestra announces cooperation with leading IT companies

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan, and Alexandr Yesayan, the Chairman of the Honorary Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Support of the orchestra are designing a framework of cooperation with representatives of the IT community.

Joint projects are expected to be implemented together with leading IT and communication companies. This cooperation aims to galvanize the orchestra’s efforts in promoting Armenian classical music and Armenian composers, following its mission of presenting our performing traditions in classical music abroad. In these efforts the orchestra will be joined by Members of the Honorary Board of Trustees the Foundation – the Co-Founder of Team Telecom Armenia AlexandrYesayan, the Chief Product Officer and Founding Partner of Picsart Creative Platform Mikayel Vardanyan, the President and Co-founder of Service Titan Software Technology Platform Vahe Kuzoyan, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of COAF Garo Armen and others. MoUs have been signed with these supporters to frame the future cooperation.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra is reputed for its innovative projects, which very often incorporate high-tech solutions in delivering classical music to large audiences, including the employment of Artificial Intelligence. Many of these projects receive wide recognition across the world offering new creative approaches to the dialogue between the areas of classical music and IT. This cooperation is also expected to contribute to the efforts of positioning Armenia in the larger context of cultural innovations globally, as well as to the promotion of the Armenian classical music heritage in the world.