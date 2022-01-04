Armenian Ambassador delivers lecture for students of the U.S. Naval War college

Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts held a lecture for the students of the U.S. Naval War college.

The Ambassador outlined the priorities of the Armenian foreign policy, highlighting the Nagorno Karabakh issue, security environment and regional developments.

The lecture was followed by Q&A session.

Established in 1884 as an advanced course of professional study for naval officers, the US Naval War College educates and develops leaders at specific stages in their careers from all services, US Government agencies and departments, and international navies.