U.S. committed to continue working with Armenia for a better future – Ambassador

In her holiday message to the Armenian people, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy reflects on her time in Armenia and reaffirms the United States’ commitment to continue working with Armenia for a better future.

The Ambassador praises Armenia’s rich cultural traditions, long history, natural beauty, and famous hospitality, but, above all, the Armenian people who – with their talent, vitality, resilience, and creativity – are the country’s greatest asset.

Ambassador Tracy and U.S. Embassy staff wish all a peaceful, healthy, and prosperous new year.