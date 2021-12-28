First families celebrate housewarming in newly-built district of Stepanakert

Funded by “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund, the first families that have lost relatives, displaced people and those with other social status received furnished apartments in the newly-built district of Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.

According to President Arayik Harutyunyan, this gives an official start to a larger project. “In the coming days and years, such ceremonies will become more frequent,” he said at the first housewarming ceremony.

“The main precondition for keeping Artsakh Armenian and alive is to live and create here. Hence, the housing program of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh will be expanded with the support of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund, the Government of the Republic of Armenia and all Armenians,” the President said.