PM Pashinyan visits Constitutional Court

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Constitutional Court and met with the judges of the Constitutional Court.

The President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan, judges of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan, Yervand Khundkaryan, Ashot Khachatryan, Arayik Tunyan, Arthur Vagharshyan, Edgar Shatiryan took part in the discussion.

Issues related to the development and strengthening of democratic institutions were discussed.

Last week PM Pashinyan signed an order on forming council to prepare a package of constitutional reforms.