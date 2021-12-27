Home | All news | Politics | PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Russia PoliticsTop PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Russia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 27, 2021, 22:07 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 28. The Prime Minister will take part in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member states in St. Petersburg. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 27, 2021, 22:07 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print