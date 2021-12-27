50 years on Mars: Armenia to host Starmus Festival in 2022

In September 2022 Armenia will host the Starmus Festival VI” festival entitled “50 years on Mars,” Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Artur Martirosyan told a press conference today.

The event will be held under the auspices of the President and Prime Minister of Armenia.

Leading scientists, astronauts, famous musicians and artists are expected to take part in the festival, creating new opportunities for cooperation for Armenia.

For a week Armenia will become an international center of technologies, science, music and arts.